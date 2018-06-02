Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Crime Stoppers has listed the 2014 homicide of Surrey teen Dario Bartoli as its “Crime of the Week,” starting June 3.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 13, 2014, Bartoli, 15, and a 14-year-old friend were assaulted in Bakerview Park (1845 154 St.) by a group of youths, in what police described as an “alcohol-fueled altercation that turned tragic,” at the time.

“Bartoli and his friend were beaten; but, they managed to run to a residence in the 15600 block of 18th Ave, where the police and emergency services personnel were summoned,” according to Crime Stoppers.

Bartoli, who was in critical condition and “bleeding profusely,” was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

“It’s been over three years, and although this is still an open and active case, thus far it has not been solved and no arrests have been made,” Crime Stoppers said.

Following his death, friends and family of Bartoli have organized an event called Dario Jam in the past, raising money for the Semiahmoo Animal League Inc., which helps at-risk children. Each year, the ebent celebrated his passion for skateboarding and BMX.

Bartoli’s mother, June Iida, is suing the province and a 911 dispatcher for her son’s wrongful death.

According to court documents, filed in 2017, Iida alleges negligence on the part of the dispatcher who fielded the call for help early Dec. 13, 2014 “caused and/or contributed” to the death of her son.

Anyone with information on the case, “no matter how small it may be,” is encouraged by Crime Stoppers to contact the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.