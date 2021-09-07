Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Up to police to investigate, Trudeau says of being pelted with gravel on campaign

This is the latest Liberal event to be sidetracked by the arrival of what Trudeau called an ‘anti-vaxxer mob’

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he will leave it to police to decide whether charges are warranted after he was pelted with gravel at a campaign stop in London, Ont. on Monday.

Trudeau says he felt the stones hit him but that he wasn’t hurt.

The London stop is the latest Liberal tour event to be sidetracked by the arrival of what Trudeau called an “anti-vaxxer mob” but the first where he was physically assaulted.

Trudeau says it is “absolutely unacceptable” to throw things at a campaign rally, and that he isn’t afraid for his own safety but for that of his volunteers, his security detail, or journalists covering the campaign.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says there is no excuse for trying to intimidate, harass or promote violence.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the London event crossed a “clear line” by throwing rocks intending to harm someone.

Singh’s campaign stops have not seen the same kind of crowds but the NDP leader is often subjected to racist insults, including from people driving by his events who hurl hateful slurs out their windows as they pass.

Both Trudeau and Singh say the anti-mask, and anti-vaccine elements stirring up trouble on the campaign trail are a loud but very small minority of Canadians.

The anti-Trudeau agitators have appeared in multiple provinces but their number has been greatest during Trudeau’s events in southern Ontario.

Early on, some of the anti-Trudeau elements showed up sporting clothing affiliated with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

At an event in Bolton, Ont., on Aug. 27, which was cancelled when the RCMP determined it could not maintain security, a handful of people in the crowd were in Conservative T-shirts.

O’Toole condemned their actions and fired those volunteers from the campaign.

The latest of the events has seen the crowds dominated by people carrying campaign signs or wearing clothing for the People’s Party of Canada.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Canada Election 2021Justin Trudeau

Previous story
B.C. drivers reminded school zones back in effect, police are watching
Next story
Video campaign aimed at Canada’s newcomers hopes to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates

Just Posted

BC Ferries is increasing sailings from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii during September to allow for additional travel, the company announced on Sept. 2. The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert summer ferry schedule extended

Health officials are encouraging people across northern B.C. to get vaccinated as soon as possible. (File photo)
Gathering restrictions coming for Northern Health amid rising COVID cases

The protest organized by Matriarchs in Training took place outside the Terrace RCMP detachment on Eby st. ( Binny Paul/ Terrace Standard)
VIDEO: Terrace group confronts RCMP, condemns police actions at Fairy Creek blockade

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace