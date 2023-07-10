UPDATE: Coquihalla Highway open northbound, expect delays

DriveBC reported the delays just before 3 p.m.

UPDATE: 5:40 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed southbound but is now northbound open.

However, there is heavy congestion in the area due to the vehicle incident between Hope and Merritt at Box Canyon.

An assessment is in progress and a detour is available on Highway 5A to Highway 3.

DriveBC will have a next update at 7:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

Drivers brought to a halt on the Coquihalla following a multi-vehicle crash are reporting that two BC Ambulance helicopters have landed in the area.

Those on scene say the collision is serious and that it could be hours before the highway reopens.

One traveller stated they believed at least four vehicles were involved including a semi-truck.

Some vehicles near Great Bear Snowshed are being turned around and told to head to Highway 5A.

Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking north. (DriveBC)

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. between exit 217 Zopkios Brake Check and exit 202 Portia.

The highway is backed up in both directions near Box Canyon.

Emergency crews are on route, but drivers should expect major delays. There is a detour available on Highway 5A to Highway 3.

📡 #BCHwy5 Reports of a vehicle incident between #HopeBC and #Merritt at Box Canyon, near the #GreatBearSnowshed. Crews are en route. Expect major delays in the area. #Coquihalla pic.twitter.com/kOsBmM5GWo — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 10, 2023

