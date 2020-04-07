Dr. Marius Pienaar posted on social media that Prince Rupert has its first presumptive case of COVID-19. Doctors of B.C. photo Dr. Marius Pienaar posted on social media that Prince Rupert has its first presumptive case of COVID-19. Doctors of B.C. photo

UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor, Northern Health won’t confirm

Dr. Marcus Pienaar, in a Facebook post today, has stated that Prince Rupert has its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

“Dear Citizens of PR. Finally IT has happened. We have our first presumtive [sic] case of Covid,” Dr. Pienaar stated.

“This was a visitor to our community and contact tracing is in place. The patient was intubated and transferred from this community.

“This is a good reminder to keep following the recommended rules re covid. And with the long weekend looming, please do not welcome visitors, family or otherwise, and stay isolated at home. The virus is here, amongst us. Now is not the time to relax our vigilance.”

Eryn Collins, Communications Manager for Northern Health told The Northern View, that while they are often aware of social media posts about rumoured, suspected and/or potential cases – Northern Health will not comment on such cases.

“Specific information on confirmed cases would only be shared by the health authority or public health officials in circumstances where close contacts of confirmed cases could not be contacted by public health, or there was potential public exposure on a larger scale,” Collins said.

“The cases that have been diagnosed to date in the NH region are across the north — in large and small communities — and in all three Health Service Delivery Areas; northern BC residents should assume that COVID-19 could already be present anywhere in our communities, and plan accordingly.”

“I’d also point to this weeks’ Oped by Dr. Henry, that talks more about the importance of privacy around cases of communicable disease, and COVID in particular,” Collins said,”As the Provincial Health Officer has been reminding us, the Covid-19 virus is present across the province – and the recommendations regarding physical distancing, staying home, and washing hands remain critical at this time.”

Inquiries to Dr. Pienaar have not immediately been returned to confirm the report.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Just Posted

UPDATE: First presumptive case of COVID-19 in Prince Rupert

Doctor says it was a visitor, Northern Health won’t confirm

What’s your housing story? Port Clements needs assessment is underway

Survey of current residents, landlords, future residents runs until April 15

Port Clements applies for Community Trails and Recreation Program Grant

New hope for community trail projects impacted by reallocation of Rural Dividend money

North District RCMP see massive spike in domestic calls

Connection to COVID-19 pandemic likely for reduced call volume, increased severity

Northwest mines lengthen crew rotations in response to COVID-19

Northern Health confident precautions sufficient enough to keep work camps open

COVID-19: B.C. reports 4 deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Logan Boulet Effect: Green Shirt Day calls on Canadians to become organ donors

While social distancing, the day also honours the 16 lives lost in the 2018 Humboldt Broncos Crash

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholds community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

Most Read