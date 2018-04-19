UPDATE: Jordan funeral procession moves along Quadra Street

An enormous Canadian flag flew high over Quadra Street near Christ Church Cathedral early Thursday afternoon as hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Greater Victoria and elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. marched underneath.

Dozens of onlookers lined Quadra to watch rows of police officers, firefighters and RCMP officers in full dress uniform march in a procession from the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre to the church to honour late Victoria police Const. Ian Jordan.

Jordan’s public funeral began at 2 p.m.

Jordan, who died in hospital on April 11 at age 66, spent more than 30 years in care after being seriously injured in a crash with another VicPD car while responding in his police cruiser to a potential break and enter on Fort Street. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

According to VicPD, the crash resulted in the creation of a “trauma team,” which helps officers and staff who have experienced traumatic incidents, and also prompted a change in procedures for controlling traffic lights.

Pete Bridgewood was not on duty but was the Patrol Sgt. the night Const. Jordan was in his accident. Said he was a “go get em cop.” pic.twitter.com/iGREefd00y — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) April 19, 2018

