UPDATE: Jordan funeral procession moves along Quadra Street

Late Victoria cop mourned by officers from numerous local, out-of-town jurisdictions

An enormous Canadian flag flew high over Quadra Street near Christ Church Cathedral early Thursday afternoon as hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Greater Victoria and elsewhere in Canada and the U.S. marched underneath.

Dozens of onlookers lined Quadra to watch rows of police officers, firefighters and RCMP officers in full dress uniform march in a procession from the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre to the church to honour late Victoria police Const. Ian Jordan.

Jordan’s public funeral began at 2 p.m.

Jordan, who died in hospital on April 11 at age 66, spent more than 30 years in care after being seriously injured in a crash with another VicPD car while responding in his police cruiser to a potential break and enter on Fort Street. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

According to VicPD, the crash resulted in the creation of a “trauma team,” which helps officers and staff who have experienced traumatic incidents, and also prompted a change in procedures for controlling traffic lights.

The procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak marches in the procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

A little child watches the procession for Const. Ian Jordan who passed away after being unresponsive for more than 30 years following an accident in the line of duty. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Const. Ian Jordan in Victoria died after spending 30 years in a coma following an on-duty car crash. Jordan was racing to the scene of a break-and-enter when his car collided with another police vehicle early on Sept. 22, 1987. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Victoria Police Department

Most Read