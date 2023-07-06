UPDATE: Kelowna RCMP identify man who ripped down trans flag, investigation ongoing

The Kelowna RCMP have found and talked to the suspect

A man ripped down the trans flag in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery on June 2. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted) A man ripped down the trans flag in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery on June 2. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

UPDATE 7/7 – 7 a.m.

The man who took down the pride flag at the Kelowna Art Gallery has been identified and spoken to by the Kelowna RCMP.

Despite talking to the man, the investigation is still ongoing and the RCMP have no further comments at this time.

Original

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who ripped down a trans flag during Pride Month.

Police received a report on June 2 that a man had taken down the flag hanging in front of the Kelowna Art Gallery a few days prior. Video surveillance from May 31 at around 8:45 p.m. showed the man jumping up and ripping down the flag, allegedly saying that he was going to throw it in the garbage.

The footage appears to show him also trying to tear down a rainbow flag, though he was unable to reach it.

The man is described as Caucasian, 45-50 years old, medium build, balding with some black and grey hair, wearing a pink pattern t-shirt, light coloured shorts and brown slip-on shoes.

Police have released multiple still images from the footage in the hopes that someone from the public could identify the man.

He was with a woman, described as Asian, 40-45 years old, slender build, black hair in a bun, wearing a yellow summer dress, brown purse and light coloured sandals.

“We take these incidents seriously and are looking to hold those involved responsible. We will be investigating the mischief itself as well as the motivation behind it, keeping in mind that any crime motivated by hate, prejudice or bias can be considered an aggravating factor at sentencing.” Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

If you are able to identify the suspect or have any other information, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-30510.

