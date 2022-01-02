Police investigating after woman found dead, man arrested in Langford

An RCMP cruiser and police tape are seen in front of a home in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community on Selwyn Road, Langford, Saturday. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating after the discovery of a deceased woman in Langford.

On December 31, just after 12 p.m., the West Shore RCMP were requested to attend a residence on Selwyn Road in Langford for a well-being check, according to a news release.

Officers on the scene located the body of a woman within the residence, and a male has since been taken into custody without incident.

“This is believed to have been an isolated incident and investigators do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to the public as both individuals knew each other,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP spokesperson. “Officers will continue to remain at the scene for the next few days while the investigation progresses.”

Police are working with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the identity of the deceased. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service said they have no further information to release at this time.

Langford Coun. Lillian Szpak, chair of the protective services committee, said she was told by police they were investigating a homicide Saturday morning.

“It’s such a difficult time of year and this is such a tragedy,” said Szpak. “It’s heart-wrenching and it is very hard on those involved and our hearts go out to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

READ MORE: RCMP arrest woman after package stolen from View Royal porch

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HomicideLangfordWest ShoreWestshore RCMP