Masset dodges empty-ballot bullet

After an extended deadline, Masset now has enough candidates for council

Masset voters will get a full set of election candidates after all.

On Monday, three more people — Terry Carty, Robert Morton, and Regina Williams — put their names forward as candidates for village councillor in the Oct. 20 local government elections.

The three join existing candidates Bret Johnston and Evelyn von Almassy, meaning there are now five people running for the four Masset councillor seats.

Two candidates, Margo Hearne and Barry Pages, are running for Masset mayor.

Until the deadline was extended from Friday to Monday, it looked as if Masset might come up short on council candidates for the first time.

Other Haida Gwaii communities had no trouble finding contenders.

Queen Charlotte voters will have two choices for mayor — Greg Martin and Kris Olsen — and eight choices for the four councillor seats.

The list of Q.C. councillor candidates includes Dave Clair, Carl Coffey, Richard Decembrini, Jesse Embree, Sabrina Frazier, Alan Moore, Lisa Pineault, and Devin Rachar.

In Port Clements, there is just one candidate for mayor — Doug Daugert — and six candidates for the four councillor positions.

Brigid Cumming, Kazamir Falconbridge, Ian Gould, Teri Kish, Betty Stewart, and Deena Wilson have all put their names forward for Port Clements councillor.

At the North Coast Regional District, there will be contests for both the Graham Island and the Moresby Island director positions. Mike Racz and Johanne Young are running for director of rural Graham Island, while Bill Beldessi, Ellen Foster, and Evan Putterill are all running for director of Moresby Island.

And at the Haida Gwaii School District, there is at least one candidate for each of the five seats for school trustee, with contests for both the north (Masset/Tow Hill) and south (Queen Charlotte/Sandspit) areas.

Wilson Brown is the only candidate for the Old Massett area, while Freda Davis, Patrick Moores, and Barb Sly are all running for the north area (Masset/Tow Hill).

Julia Breese is the only candidate running for the central area (Port Clements/Tlell), and Dana Moraes is the only candidate for Skidegate. Roeland Denooij, Scott Marsden, and Rhonda McIsaac are all in the running for the south area (Queen Charlotte/Sandspit).

The general voting day for the local government election is Saturday, Oct. 20, with mail-in ballots due the same day. An advance vote will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10.