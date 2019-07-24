UPDATE: Missing Lax Kw’alaams resident, last reported to be seen in Terrace

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

RCMP are asking for your help in locating missing Lax Kw’alaams resident Lawrence Maitland. Maitland was last seen in Lax Kw’alaams on July 17 or 18.

Prince Rupert RCMP are still trying to locate a Lax Kw’alaams resident who went missing approximately 8 days ago.

Lawrence Maitland was last seen in Lax Kw’alaams on July 17 or 18, around 2 p.m. Maitland was wearing all black clothing, including black work boots and black sunglasses. Last reports have him walking with a mountain bike on Victoria St.

RCMP officers have received tips that Maitland was seen alive in Prince Rupert then Terrace, although no offical confirmation can be made.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing Alberta couple visiting Prince Rupert found

Phillip Stewart, an elder from Lax Kw’alaams, said Maitland’s grandfather, Douglas Green, passed away last spring. Stewart also said this is the first time Maitland has left the village.

Maitland is a First Nations man, 42 years old, standing 5’9 and weighing around 187 lbs. He has black hair slicked in a mohawk, and a goatee.

RCMP said that a disappearance is not common for Maitland, leading to increased concern. Local community members have been out searching for Maitland, but so far have not found him. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700.

READ MORE: Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist