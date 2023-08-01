The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire outside Kamloops could see more fire activity in the next couple days with warmer temperatures and wind in the forecast. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE: New mapping shows wildfire outside Kamloops more than 4,000 hectares

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire has been burning for 12 days

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is now listed at 4,157 hectares in size.

“This updated size reflects all activity since the previous perimeter was tracked on the 24th,” said BC Wildfire Services.

Original

Crews have seen positive signs as they continue to battle the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops.

There was no significant growth to the blaze on Monday, July 31 as it remains at 2,721 hectares.

However, with increased temperatures and winds, BC Wildfire Services is expecting increased fire activity in the coming days, primarily on the west and south flanks. Windy conditions are expected south of the blaze but it isn’t expected to cause rapid growth in the west.

Winds are expected to slow down on Thursday and Friday this week.

Today (Tuesday, August 1), crews are continuing to directly attack the south and east flanks. They will also be using direct suppression and hand ignitions to hold the line at the pipeline. Crews are patrolling areas with low activity.

The wildfire is 3.5 kilometres from Lac Le Jeune, though there are no threats to structures, Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park or the City of Kamloops.

18 properties in the areas of Electoral Area ‘J’ (Copper Desert Country) and Electoral Area ‘L’ (Grasslands) remain under evacuation order, while 327 other properties are on evacuation alert.

Lightning caused the blaze to start 12 days ago on Friday, July 21.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 360 active wildfires in the province and one of 13 wildfires of note.

