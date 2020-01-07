Last year at this time B.C. chiefs gather in Smithers to support Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ position on Unist’ot’en camp and opposition to Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (Chris Gareau photo)

Update on Coastal Gaslink eviction from Houston worksite expected this morning

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs will be holding a press conference this morning in Smithers as an update to the eviction notice they issued to Coastal GasLink on the weekend.

Following a B.C. Supreme Court decision Dec. 31 to extend a December 2018 temporary injunction allowing the pipeline company access to a worksite near Houston, the chiefs decided to exercise Wet’suwet’en law and told the remaining workers at the site to leave on Jan. 4.

The company complied and said when the returned on Jan. 5 they found trees felled on the Morice West Forest Service Road.

The press conference comes exactly one year to the day after the arrest of 14 protesters when the RCMP moved in to enforce the injunction and remove a Unist’ot’en (Dark House) checkpoint on the road.

The Wet’suwet’en are calling for an international week of solidarity from “Indigenous and non-indigenous communities who uphold Indigenous sovereignty and recognize the urgency of stopping resources extraction projects that threaten the lives of future generations.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Coastal Gaslink said the company is re-starting work this week across the 670-kilometre pipeline route but will immediately go back to work at the Houston site and has requested a meeting with Chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale).

“We believe that dialogue is preferable to confrontation and will delay re-mobilization near Workforce Accommodation site 9A while engagement and a negotiated resolution remain possible.

“Based on Chief Na’Mox’s public comments, we anticipate a positive response to our meeting request and hope that a meeting can be set up quickly to resolve the issues at hand.”

READ MORE:

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

Wet’suwet’en First Nation looks ahead as court sides with natural gas company

Wet’suwet’en evict Coastal GasLink from work site near Houston


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm
Next story
B.C. govn’t moose winter tick survey needs public input

Just Posted

Update on Coastal Gaslink eviction from Houston worksite expected this morning

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

Wet’suwet’en evict Coastal GasLink from work site near Houston

Hereditary Chief Na’Moks says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

UPDATE: Missing hikers found safe

Micheala Marentette and Alan Moore have been found after going missing two days ago

Three Haida Gwaii students earn Irving K. Barber Indigenous Student Awards

More than 600 Indigenous B.C. students shared $1.8 million in awards from scholarship society

Cancelled flights, avalanche warnings for North Coast regions

North Coast winter storm warning in effect

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. govn’t moose winter tick survey needs public input

Winter tick infestations can be observed on moose during January through April

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Most Read