UPDATE: Prince Rupert RCMP solicit support from North District in disappearance of Lax Kw’alaams man

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

Prince Rupert RCMP are still trying to locate a Lax Kw’alaams man who went missing more than a month ago.

The RCMP has now solicited support from North District to aid with the investigation of Lawrence Maitland.

The disappearance is considered suspicious at this time and it is not common behaviour for Maitland.

No one has been arrested in connection to the case.

“While there are other active investigations in the community, and arrests made in relation to those files, they are completely unrelated to Lawrence’s disappearance,” the RCMP stated.

Maitland was last seen in Lax Kw’alaams on July 17 or 18, around 2 p.m. Maitland was wearing all black clothing, including black work boots and black sunglasses. Last reports have him walking with a mountain bike on Victoria St.

Maitland is a First Nations man, 42 years old, standing 5’9 and weighing about 187 lbs.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist