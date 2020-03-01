UPDATE: RCMP arrest youth for suspected arson in CN Rail roundhouse blaze

No link to Wet’suwet’en support protests: RCMP

  • Mar. 1, 2020 7:00 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE:

Prince Rupert RMCP have arrested one person on suspected arson charges relating to the massive CN roundhouse fire on Sunday.

A youth male suspect was arrested and released this morning pending a court date.

The suspect’s identity is protected under the Youth Justice Act.

“We were proactive with an investigation that led to the arrest,” Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince RCMP said. “We noticed some people throughout the day around the area … and from reviewing [surveillance] footage, that led to an arrest.”

Recent protests at CN Rail sites across the country, including the setting of fires, had fueled speculation that it possibly could be linked to the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposition to the Coastal GasLink project.

Speculation Gerrits said was unfounded.

“Definitely not related to the Wet’suwet’en at all. It’s a hot topic, everyone has been asking about that,” he said.

Prince Rupert firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:30 p.m. to attempt to extinguish the blaze which reached from ground level at the waterfront rail lines to the cliff top above First Ave.

A CN contractor, who would only speak to The Northern View on the condition of anonymity, said the roundhouse has been used primarily as storage for more than 11 years and had a lot of flammable items such as oil drums and other flammable material in it.

RCMP cordoned off Bill Murray Way and cleared the waterfront area of vehicular traffic just after 5 p. m. citing the need for emergency vehicles only in the area. Hoses could be seen running from the waterfront across the several lines of rail tracks.

The Prince Rupert Fire Department referred all inquiries to the RCMP.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Photo by Bo Millar/The Northern View

Photo by K-J Millar/The Northern View

Comments are closed

Previous story
Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys
Next story
‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Coastal GasLink to resume work as tentative deal reached between B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Talks with hereditary chiefs run into the night

Ministers expected to make statement Saturday morning

Wet’suwet’en herreditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

CGL must revise impact assessment on Unist’ot’en Healing Center

Environmental Assessment Office not satisfied with report’s shortcomings

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Most Read