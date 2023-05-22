Surrey RCMP say a missing 12-year-old has been located safe in Vancouver. (Anna Burns/Black Press file photo)

Surrey RCMP say a missing 12-year-old has been located safe in Vancouver. (Anna Burns/Black Press file photo)

UPDATE: RCMP say missing girl found safe in Vancouver

‘Numerous tips’ received about female, 12, missing since May 15

Surrey RCMP is updating the public that the missing 12-year-old female youth who was last seen on May 15 has been located safe in Vancouver.

“Thank you to the public, media as well as our policing and community partners for their assistance,” RCMP said in a release.

Earlier on Monday, Surrey RCMP issued a release saying they believed the 12-year-old, who had been missing since May 15, to be in Vancouver.

“Based on third-party sightings, she is believed to be in the Vancouver area in the company of others, including another youth. Each tip is being followed up on as investigators seek to confirm her well-being firsthand.”

She was reported missing to police on May 17, following a confirmed last sighting of her by family at May 15 at 4 a.m. in the 9100-block of 136A Street, near King George Boulevard.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personRCMPSurrey

Previous story
RCMP hoping public can help them find missing girl

Just Posted

Supermodels Candice Swanepoel, left, and Doutzen Kroes, help open the first Victoria’s Secret store in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 5, 2011. When was Victoria’s Secret created? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Queen Victoria?

Prince Rupert Tim Horton’s donated $8,4347.45 raised from Smile Cookie week May 1 to 8, to assist North Coast Health Improvement Society with new hospital equipment.
Tim Horton’s Smile Cookies bring warmth to newborns in Prince Rupert

Max Erwin, on Sept. 29, 2021 is a Prince Rupert Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue team member who won a CEO award of excellence for his dedication. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Kids Don’t Float, PFDs do – Safe Boating Week in Prince Rupert

Thanks to a $15,000 donation, from the PRPA Community Investment Fund announced on May 17, the interior of Acropolis Manor has been transformed into a bright and colourful environment to assist those with dementia.
Prince Rupert Port Authority donates $15,000 to long term care facility