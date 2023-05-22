UPDATE: RCMP say missing girl found safe in Vancouver

Surrey RCMP is updating the public that the missing 12-year-old female youth who was last seen on May 15 has been located safe in Vancouver.

“Thank you to the public, media as well as our policing and community partners for their assistance,” RCMP said in a release.

Earlier on Monday, Surrey RCMP issued a release saying they believed the 12-year-old, who had been missing since May 15, to be in Vancouver.

“Based on third-party sightings, she is believed to be in the Vancouver area in the company of others, including another youth. Each tip is being followed up on as investigators seek to confirm her well-being firsthand.”

She was reported missing to police on May 17, following a confirmed last sighting of her by family at May 15 at 4 a.m. in the 9100-block of 136A Street, near King George Boulevard.

