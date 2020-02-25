The wreckage of the incident at around 5 p.m. Feb. 22. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

UPDATE: Two killed in fiery collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed for four hours

Two men died in a collision between two commercial transport vehicles that resulted in fires on Feb. 22.

The Revelstoke RCMP and the Trans Canada East Traffic Service responded to the incident on the Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke near Three Valley Gap at approximately 7:50 a.m.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the investigators preliminary findings indicated that an eastbound tractor-trailer lost control and slid sideways across the lanes striking a westbound commercial transport vehicle, causing both to ignite into flames.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were not able to escape and died. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A Coroners Service investigation will determine the details of the incident. The RCMP have notified the families who are in Ontario.

The highway was closed for about four hours while police completed their scene examination and the highway was cleared.

According to the news release, initial indications are that speed relative to poor road conditions were a factor, though the investigation is ongoing.

car accident

