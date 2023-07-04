Vernon Fire crews are battling a downtown blaze affecting multiple structures. (City of Vernon/Facebook)

UPDATE: Vernon fire crews battling downtown blaze affecting multiple structures

On top of an apartment evacuated and the area blocked off, 932 BC Hydro customers without power

UPDATE 9:25 a.m.

932 BC Hydro customers are without power because of the downtown fire.

The outage runs north to south from 30th Avenue to 25th Avenue and west to east from 38th Avenue to 28th Avenue. Power was lost when the fire started at 2:30 a.m.

BC Hydro is on scene.

Original

A large structure fire has broken out in downtown Vernon.

The blaze started around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday as Vernon Fire Rescue Services were dispatched to the 2800 block of 30th Street. Upon arrival, crews found a fully engulfed structure fire, involving multiple buildings.

Fire services have every resource they have available on site, including help from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Residents that live in the Kekuli Centre apartments have been evacuated as a precaution.

All members of the public are asked to avoid the area. The following roads are closed to all vehicle and pedestrian public:

  • 30th Street between 25th Avenue (Highway 6) and 30th Avenue;
  • 29th Street between 28th and 30th Avenues;
  • 27A Avenue between Highway 6 and 28th Avenue.

On top of fire crews, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and city utilities are also on scene. The city has also deployed its Emergency Operations Centre.

More to come.

READ MORE: New North Okanagan committee accepting applications

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsfireOkanaganVernon

Previous story
Abbotsford man who assaulted Uber driver gets 1 year probation
Next story
Teenager dies following mountain biking crash at Big White

Just Posted

A police robot was used to handle a pipe bomb found in the Aberdeen area of Kamloops on July 4. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
Pipe bomb found in Kamloops neighbourhood

Wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital’s ER department could get even longer this summer. (File photo)
Northern Health warns of increased ER wait times at Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital

A lynx got up close and personal with visitors to the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter during its annual open house July 1. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
Wildlife shelter open house thrills visitors despite weather

The stage of the 702-seat Lester Centre theatre as seen from the balcony. (Contributed photo)
Lester Centre season takes on “Re-boot” theme in a variety of ways