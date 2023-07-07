UPDATE: Wildfire south west of Smithers grows to 22 hectares

For the safety of pilots and the public BCWS is asking residents and recreators in the Tyhee Lake area to remain aware of their surroundings and to stay clear of skimmers working out of Tyhee Lake. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News) The BC Wildfire Service is responding to Powers Creek wildfire (R31228), located approximately three kilometres south of the Town of Smithers. (Photo from BC Wildfire Service’s Facebook page) Powers Creek Wildfire burning near Smithers. (Contributed photo) Powers Creek Wildfire burning near Smithers. (Contributed photo) A steady stream of planes helping to fight the wildfire southwest of Smithers could be seen during the evening hours of July 7 against a smoke-shrouded Hudson Bay Mountain. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

BC Wildfire is currently battling a blaze near Tatlow Road in Smithers.

The Powers Creek fire was discovered around 6:15 p.m. on July 7.

As of 2 p.m., on July 8 it has grown to 22 hectares in size.

One initial attack crew, one unit crew and 2 helicopters are on site responding to the fire.

According to BC Wildfire, a skimmer group is working to keep the fire behaviour low as crews and equipment work to put in control lines. Crews are working to tighten containment lines as well as apply water in areas where it is safe to work. Personnel are also applying structure protection to nearby residences. Yesterday (July 7) an airtanker group boxed the fire in with retardant, which successfully slowed the spread, allowing heavy equipment and personnel to work on putting in a guard through the night. Conditions remain hot and dry and increased fire behaviour is expected this afternoon.

A group of skimmers and two helicopters are assisting firefighters on the ground by delivering water to cool the fire and slow its spread. The aircraft are currently using Tyhee Lake to collect water. For the safety of pilots and the public, residents and recreators are being asked to please keep well away from areas where skimmers and helicopters are operating.

There are also personnel applying structure protection to nearby residences and 10 pieces of heavy equipment responding to the fire.

It is categorized as as a Wildfire Of Note, which means this wildfire is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

The suspected cause is lightning.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako issued an Evacuation Order for the Powers Creek area for all dwellings and lands west of the Telkwa River, accessed off of Tatlow Road, including local roads. People in the area were asked to leave immediately late Friday night.

Persons who disregard this Evacuation Order and remain in the Evacuation Order area do so at their own risk. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako may be unable to assist anyone who remains in the Evacuation Order area.

The RDBN is asking people who left to register at the reception centre at the Christian Reformed Church at 4035 Walnut Drive, Smithers or to contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-877-7105.

Also, an Evacuation Alert has been issued for all dwellings and lands south of Seymour Lake, accessed from Tatlow Road or Hudson Bay Mountain Road, including local roads and the ski colony.

