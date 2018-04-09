UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine

Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines were dispatched to industrial incident

A contractor at a coal mine in Elkford, in B.C.’s East Kootenay, died after a floating excavator flipped in a tailing pond Monday and trapped them.

United Steelworkers Local 7884 said divers had been dispatched to the scene at Fording River Operations, owned by Teck Resources, to try to recover the body.

Elk Valley RCMP said their officers and crews from the ministry of mines are also on scene, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A statement from Teck Resources said no other employees were involved and there is no ongoing safety or environmental risk.

The mining company later released a statement extending their condolences.

“We wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the employee’s family, friends and colleagues. We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident and loss of life,” said Robin Sheremeta, Senior Vice President, Coal.

No other information has been provided.