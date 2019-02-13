Harold and Madelaine Thomas of Port Alberni won $5 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Vancouver Island couple wins $5 million in lottery

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

A Port Alberni couple is $5 million richer after winning big in last week’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

Harold Thomas and his wife Madelaine, currently located in Port Alberni, had the winning ticket, which matched all six numbers from across Canada for the $5 million jackpot.

“It’s exciting to numbness,” Harold said in an interview over the phone from the BC Lottery Corporation in Vancouver on Wednesday, Feb. 13. “It’s something you dream about and think it will never happen. But anybody can win.”

The winning ticket was purchased at A-1 Convenience Store on Redford Street. Both Harold and Madelaine regularly purchase lottery tickets every week, and after hearing last week’s news that a winning ticket was purchased in Port Alberni, Harold quickly took his ticket to be checked.

$5M winning lotto ticket bought in Port Alberni

“The guy looked at me and said, ‘No, it ain’t you,’” Harold said.

However, it wasn’t until Tuesday night that Madelaine had her ticket checked. After the machine “started going crazy,” according to Harold, they raced to the BC Lottery Corporation the next morning to have it verified.

Harold was born and raised in Port Alberni. He met Madelaine in Victoria, and the couple moved back to Port Alberni to raise their children. They have two sons, as well as “three and a half” grandchildren (with one due in August).

Harold and Madelaine are planning to stay in their Port Alberni home where they raised their children, rather than purchasing a new house.

“We like Port Alberni,” said Harold.

Their plan for the money is to put most of it aside for their children and grandchildren. “Maybe some renovations,” added Harold. “And a new car.”


