FILE PHOTO

Vancouver Island parents charged for capture of child luring suspect

Video of Port Alberni assault was widely distributed on social media

A Port Alberni couple has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the capture of a man who was allegedly at their house to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter.

The girl’s mother, her partner and a family friend have been charged with assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement. The trio appeared at the Port Alberni Law Court on Wednesday, Jan. 2, where the mother and step-father pleaded not guilty. They are scheduled to re-appear in court on Friday, Jan. 11.

Alberni Valley News is choosing not to release the names of those charged in order to protect the identity of the underage girl.

The case has already gained momentum on social media, with Port Alberni residents promising to appear at the courthouse on Friday to show support. A post shared on the Facebook group AV Chatter Box reads, “Everyone and their dog should come down to the courthouse and show support for the parents that were protecting their 13 yr old daughter from a pedophile.”

READ: Alberni parents protest for children’s rights

Port Alberni RCMP were called to a disturbance in the 3600-block of Bruce Street back in April 2018, where they discovered a 28-year-old man injured and secured with zap-straps. The man, who is the subject of an ongoing RCMP child luring investigation, allegedly came to the residence to meet a 13-year-old girl and have sex with her, according to the girl’s mother. The whole incident was captured on video and widely distributed on social media.

READ: RCMP in Port Alberni are warning the public about vigilante justice

READ: Alberni RCMP ask for patience in child luring case

The mother, step-father and their friend were arrested in October on allegations of assault and forcible confinement after a report was submitted by Port Alberni RCMP. Crown Counsel approved the charges, and the three made their first court appearance in early November.

Port Alberni RCMP confirmed on Monday, Jan. 7 that the man who was forcibly confined has not been charged, and that the incident is “still under investigation.”

A GoFundMe account set up under the name Children’s Rights Before Predators is raising funds for the family’s legal costs.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home
Next story
RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP allay fears of ‘full-scale’ action at northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp

Protesters are seeking to stop the Coastal GasLink pipeline

On the Wing: Christmas bird count #3 — Port Clements

By Margo Hearne After getting beaten about by the four winds, it… Continue reading

Tax change triggers tricky debate on politicians’ pay

Like running the vacuum or taking long drives to nowhere, talking tax… Continue reading

On the Wing — Christmas Bird Count #2: Tlell

By Margo Hearne We got blasted by a southeaster most of the… Continue reading

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at B.C. reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

RCMP start to clear Indigenous pipeline protest camps in northern B.C.

Police have arrived at the Gitdumden checkpoint south of Houston

Vancouver Island parents charged for capture of child luring suspect

Video of Port Alberni assault was widely distributed on social media

B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms, Port Moody Const. Jason Long were cleared in November and are now home

B.C. woman run over in driveway by alleged impaired driver

Police say the woman was allegedly trying to stop the man from driving

Adam Hadwin aiming for Presidents Cup spot, return to major championships

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer competes at the Presidents Cup in Hawaii this weekend

Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments

The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political than previous years

B.C. First Nation community mourns after two killed in snowmobile crash

Snowmobile collides with parked logging truck in Ulkatcho First Nation residential area

Most Read