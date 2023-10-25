UBC students Emily Selwood and Evan Smith were killed on Sept. 26, 2021 after a vehicle veered into them while they were walking on the sidewalk. Tim Goerner of Vancouver has pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death in relation to the crash. (Photos courtesy of B.C. RCMP)

UBC students Emily Selwood and Evan Smith were killed on Sept. 26, 2021 after a vehicle veered into them while they were walking on the sidewalk. Tim Goerner of Vancouver has pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death in relation to the crash. (Photos courtesy of B.C. RCMP)

Vancouver man pleads guilty to role in crash that killed 2 UBC students

Tim Carl Robert Goerner admitted to 2 counts of dangerous driving causing death

A young Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to his role in a 2021 car crash that killed two University of British Columbia students.

Tim Carl Robert Goerner entered his plea last week, admitting to two counts of dangerous driving causing death, according to the BC Prosecution Service. He was initially charged with six criminal offences, including impaired driving causing death.

UBC students Evan Smith and Emily Selwood were walking along a sidewalk near campus in the early hours of Sept. 26, 2021 when they were struck by a vehicle. The two, both 18-years-old at the time, were pronounced dead at the scene. Goerner, then 21 years old, was arrested on the spot.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 6.

READ ALSO: 22-year-old charged with impaired driving in 2021 deaths of UBC students

car crashUBCVancouver

Previous story
$7B B.C. energy hub would tap into controversial natural gas pipeline
Next story
‘A lot of broken things need fixing,’ BC United leader says from Chilliwack stop

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

It’s official. The commanding officer of the Terrace RCMP detachment is now an Inspector. Terry Gillespie has been promoted from the rank of Staff Sergeant. (Staff photo)
Terrace RCMP detachment now has an inspector in charge

Suspected drugs, weapons seized in Thornhill raid

That’s Terrace resident Gladys Radek, left, with Charity West, Cameron West and Gary West. All three are on a murdered and missing Indigenous peoples awareness walk from Prince Rupert to Prince George. On the far right is Birgitte Bartlett from Terrace. (Staff photo)
Walk raises awareness for murdered and missing Indigenous peoples