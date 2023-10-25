Vancouver man pleads guilty to role in crash that killed 2 UBC students

UBC students Emily Selwood and Evan Smith were killed on Sept. 26, 2021 after a vehicle veered into them while they were walking on the sidewalk. Tim Goerner of Vancouver has pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death in relation to the crash. (Photos courtesy of B.C. RCMP)

A young Vancouver man has pleaded guilty to his role in a 2021 car crash that killed two University of British Columbia students.

Tim Carl Robert Goerner entered his plea last week, admitting to two counts of dangerous driving causing death, according to the BC Prosecution Service. He was initially charged with six criminal offences, including impaired driving causing death.

UBC students Evan Smith and Emily Selwood were walking along a sidewalk near campus in the early hours of Sept. 26, 2021 when they were struck by a vehicle. The two, both 18-years-old at the time, were pronounced dead at the scene. Goerner, then 21 years old, was arrested on the spot.

He’s scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 6.

