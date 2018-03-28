Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says he will formally apologize for past discrimination against residents of Chinese descent.

He says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies of previous Vancouver city councils.

Robertson says it’s important to acknowledge the harm that was done and how an unfortunate chapter in Vancouver’s history continues to affect the lives of Chinese Canadians today.

Robertson is to make the apology on April 22 as part of a larger Chinatown Culture Day event.

City councillors Bill Yee and Maggie Ip are to read out the apology in Chinese languages.

The city had the help of an advisory group of Chinese and non-Chinese experts and community leaders to guide development of the apology, which was approved by council in November.

Related: Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Related: Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ministry of Transportation moves forward with Highway 97 Interconnector for Quesnel
Next story
UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Just Posted

Halibut quota down 15 per cent in B.C. with more restrictions coming

Recreational fishers on the North Coast face challenges to avoid another early halibut closure

Skidegate Saints win second U13 girls challenge at Junior All-Native

Maybe their teachers took a Spring Break, but girls on the Skidegate… Continue reading

New ultrasound means less travel for medical services

Ultrasound equipment from Prince Rupert Hospital will help restore islands services

Fishing Haida Gwaii: A salmon fisheries collapse is a terrifying thought

By Darrell Oike Haawa for all the fish caught this week. Spring… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — March 23, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

2016 Smithers helicopter crash caused by pilot-triggered hydraulic system error: TSB

No one was injured when the helicopter hit a snowy slope just minutes after takeoff

UBC Mountie cleared in crash with suspect fleeing on bike

Analysis concluded that RCMP officer did not run the suspect over

Speed limits, snow crab season changes coming to help save the whales

Ottawa is changing the dates of the snow crab season and making a speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence permanent to protect the heavily endangered North Atlantic right whales

Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the apology next month will acknowledge wrongdoings in legislation, regulations and policies

FIFA to probe Russian racism against France players

FIFA has opened an investigation after France soccer team players were racially abused by fans in Russia

Sobbing Amanda Lindhout says kidnapping inflicted emotional, physical scars

A tearful Amanda Lindhout says she has crippling flashbacks and sometimes wakes up screaming due to her kidnapping ordeal in Somalia.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

Record-setting performance celebrated by Karate B.C.

Most Read