Vancouver police seek witnesses after ‘violent swarming’ in downtown park

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police in Vancouver have released a video they acknowledge is troubling to watch, but say they hope it leads to identifying those who attacked a man in the city last weekend.

The video shows two men taking turns punching a man’s face and kicking his head and stomach as he lies on the ground, while a group of onlookers watches and films the attack.

Police say the victim was later found at his home with significant injuries after someone called 911 on his behalf and he required hospitalization.

They say officers quickly located and arrested one of the suspects, a 19-year-old man who has since been released from custody, but they are still searching for the second man in the video.

Const. Tania Visintin says the attack took place late Sunday in Emery Barnes Park, a densely populated area in downtown Vancouver, and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

She says the unidentified suspect is in his 20s, 160 pounds, about five-foot-nine, and was wearing a red hoodie, black pants, black running shoes, and was carrying a black satchel.

— The Canadian Press

