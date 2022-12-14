The Smithers Alpenhorn Man has no horn. The centerpiece for Smithers Main Street was recently vandalized. (Deb Meissner photo)

The Smithers Alpenhorn Man has no horn. The centerpiece for Smithers Main Street was recently vandalized. (Deb Meissner photo)

Vandals rip off horn from Alpenhorn Man statue in Smithers

Iconic statue has stood on Main St. in Smithers for decades

In one of the most brazen acts of vandalism in years, someone broke off the horn from the Alpenhorn Man statue at the entrance to Main St. in downtown Smithers late Friday night and threw it onto the street.

Known as Alpine Al by locals, the statue of a man dressed in Swiss alpine garb holding a traditional long Swiss horn has stood as a welcoming symbol for decades, matching the Swiss alpine theme adopted by the town.

“We would like to express our great disappointment at the damage done to our iconic statue,” said Grant Harris from the Smithers Downtown Merchant Association.

Smithers mayor Gladys Atrill called the vandalism “crummy.”

The statue is made out of fibreglass and the horn is in for repairs before being reattached.

The RCMP is gathering information, and anyone with knowledge of the vandalism is asked to call the Smithers RCMP detachment at 250-847-3233.

Harris said people with information can also give him a call at The Interior News, 250-847-3266.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘It was like I needed permission from my rapist to talk’: B.C woman says ban turned town against her
Next story
Canada’s chief science adviser releases recommendations to combat long-COVID

Just Posted

The Smithers Alpenhorn Man was vandalized. The horn was broken off at the mouthpiece recently. (Deb Meissner photo)
Vandals rip off horn from Alpenhorn Man statue in Smithers

Two Haida Gwaii organizations received more than one million dollars to support cultural tourism and public spaces. (Photo: Kaitlyn Bailey/Haida Gwaii Observer)
More than $1 million will support tourism and public spaces on Haida Gwaii

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt'en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
Five Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents sentenced for criminal contempt

Images from BC RCMP show extensive damage done to Coastal GasLink equipment and work sites on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)
$100K reward offered for information on attack on Coastal GasLink camp near Houston