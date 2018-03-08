Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Kevin Sear’s cube van was stolen from the street outside his Surrey home on Thursday morning, March 8. (submitted photo)

SURREY — When it rains, it pours – and right now, it’s pouring for Kevin Sears.

The Surrey man, a survivor of the mass shooting in Las Vegas last fall, had his truck stolen from outside his Fraser Heights-area home on Thursday morning (March 8).

A plumbing and heating contractor, Sears drives a white cube van with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. painted on the side, licence plate 730 3KL.

The 2006 Ford went missing at around 4 a.m., Sears figures.

“I heard something,” he said. “It was parked on the street right in front of my house.

“I’m driving around right now trying to spot it. I have no idea where it might be, and there’s no GPS.… That thing has been around the Lower Mainland for 18 years.”

• READ MORE: Vegas shooting survivor from Surrey retraces steps at concert site, honoured at hockey game, from Feb. 28.

Sears said the truck has been broken into before, but never stolen.

“We have had a couple of vehicles broken into in our neighbourhood, but I’m not sure about whole vehicles stolen,” he said.

“They just want the contents.”

Late last month, Sears found the strength to return to the scene of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

With his wife and friends, he flew back to Las Vegas, where he was struck by a gunman’s bullet during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival last October, and walked the concert grounds again.

He brought along a custom-made “Vegas Strong” hockey jersey to wear at the Golden Knights’ hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 23, and was honoured on the arena’s big screen during the game.

In Vegas last October, Sears, his wife, Coleen, and another couple were enjoying the music of country musician Jason Aldean when all hell broke loose.

“I dove on top of my wife and another lady nearby, and took a bullet,” he recently recalled. “It probably would have hit either Coleen or the other lady.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter