Vehicle torched by Jungle Beach

The Skidegate Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire on Sunday morning that destroyed an SUV parked at the Jungle Beach lot along Highway 16.

The broken-down vehicle had been parked in the lot for several weeks.

Ryan Brown, a friend of the SUV’s owner, started a GoFundMe page, to help him replace the family vehicle.

“Regrettably the vehicle wasn’t insured against this act of vandalism,” Brown wrote.

Queen Charlotte RCMP are investigating, and ask that anyone with information phone the detachment at 250-559-4421 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.