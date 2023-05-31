Firefighters in Coldstream are battling a major house fire on Hawthorne Place Friday, Jan. 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Firefighters in Coldstream are battling a major house fire on Hawthorne Place Friday, Jan. 14. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon arson suspect to stand trial

Matthew Eric Mason is the suspect tied to a fire that destroyed a Coldstream home in early 2022

A preliminary inquiry has wrapped up for a North Okanagan arson suspect, who will soon be tried by judge and jury.

Matthew Eric Mason of Vernon had a preliminary inquiry in Vernon provincial court May 24. Mason was charged with arson in relation to a fire that destroyed a home on Hawthorne Place in Coldstream Jan. 14, 2022.

Mason’s next court hearing is June 12 at the Vernon Law Courts for the purpose of fixing a date for trial, confirmed Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel for the BC Prosecution Service.

Mason will be tried by judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court. He originally elected to be tried by judge alone, but changed his mind at a Vernon court hearing Tuesday, May 2.

Mason, born in 1983, also faces a charge of a breach of release order. He was previously convicted of criminal harassment related to an incident that took place Nov. 5, 2021.

READ MORE: Vernon man charged with arson to be tried by judge and jury

READ MORE: Arson suspect facing trial for Coldstream home fire

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

ArsonCourtCrimeSupreme CourtVernon

Previous story
PODCAST: Brad Merritt is a founding member of the iconic band, 54-40
Next story
B.C. ‘recovery college’ looks to bridge gaps in mental health, substance use disorder

Just Posted

Shames Mountain, just west Terrace, is partnering with three students to upgrade the solar pannels atop the caretaker’s home, part of a program that gets post-secondary schools involved in local clean energy projects. (Shames Mountain/Facebook)
Shames Mountain partners with students to install solar panels, reduce emissions

Metlkatla First Nation celebrated the official re-opening of the Wilderness Trail on May 25, after storm damage closed it more than five years ago. (Photo: PRPA website)
Metlakatla Wilderness Trail reopening celebrated near Prince Rupert

A Kaleb Dahlgren number 16 hockey jersey, worn by the Humboldt crash survivor, was the highest auctioned bid of the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association in partnership with Prince Rupert Regional Hospital, evening gala on May 27. The jersey scored the winning $8,000 bid. (Photo: Thom Barker/Black Press)
Humboldt Broncos jersey scores $8,000 at minor hockey & hospital auction in Prince Rupert

North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice announced more than $7 million in transportation funding for the BC Bus North program on May 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
$7.75M secures BC Bus North and other transportation programs until 2027