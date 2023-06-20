Vernon, B.C. woman named to Order of Canada

Dr. Margo Greenwood to be honoured for decades of innovative research in early childhood education

Vernon’s Dr. Margo Greenwood will be named an Officer of the Order of Canada on Wednesday, June 21, in Ottawa. (File photo)

It will be a special day Wednesday, June 21, in the nation’s capital for a Vernon woman.

Margo Greenwood will become an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Her Excellency, Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, will present Canadian honours to First Nations, Métis and Inuit individuals to celebrate their successes, as well as to non-Indigenous individuals who have made positive contributions to Canada including initiatives supporting reconciliation and Indigenous peoples in Canada.

Appointees and recipients will be recognized for their innovation, compassion, excellence or remarkable contributions to their communities with the Order of Canada and the Meritorious Service Decorations (Civil Division).

Greenwood is a commanding advocate for the rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

A professor at the University of Northern British Columbia and academic leader of the National Collaborating Centre for Indigenous Health, Greenwood has conducted decades of innovative research in early childhood education, focusing her studies on the health and well-being of Indigenous individuals and communities.

Through her work, she has helped shape policy and advance public health equity to improve Indigenous wellness in Canada and abroad.

The presentation to Greenwood and others will be at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Kelowna’s Shannon Christensen will receive the Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division).

Christensen is the founder and CEO of Mamas for Mamas, an organization that helps low-income families tackle poverty and maintain mental wellness. Emergency programs meet the immediate needs of mothers in crisis while ongoing support is offered through counselling, resource navigation, mentoring for teen moms, sustainable nourishment programs and on-line swaps.

Equally important is the sense of community and belonging that welcomes moms and caregivers that need a helping hand.

