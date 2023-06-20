An RCMP cruiser. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Vernon man killed in crash near Kamloops

Monte Lake collision closed Highway 97 for several hours

A head-on collision on Highway 97 in the Monte Lake area claimed a life Monday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and other emergency personnel responded to a serious collision in the 3000-block of Highway 97 shortly before 10 a.m. on June 19.

“The investigation has determined a small Hyundai passenger vehicle travelling west on Highway 97 crossed the centre line of the road and into the oncoming lane, colliding head-on with a pickup truck towing a travel trailer,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “Sadly, the driver and lone occupant of the Hyundai, a 33-year old Vernon man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The occupants of the pickup truck were transported from the scene by BC Emergency Health Services for treatment of minor injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for several hours to allow emergency personnel to safely complete their work and for police to complete their investigation.

READ MORE: Highway between Vernon and Kamloops opened

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fatal collisionKamloops

Previous story
Tories vote in favour of bill enshrining long-term funding for child-care system
Next story
Premier David Eby says B.C. remains in the grips of an unregulated drug crisis

Just Posted

Kitimat RCMP and Kitimat Fire and Ambulance at 1567 Albatross Ave. in Kitimat on June 18. Kitimat RCMP says a fire engulfed a top-floor apartment in the city on June 17, resulting in the death of one individual. (Submitted photo)
Kitimat apartment fire claims one life, investigation ongoing

Terrace couple Lisa Seymour and Christopher England stand outside Mills Memorial Hospital. The couple is speaking out against Northern Health’s policy prohibiting guests, including partners, from being present during ultrasound scans. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace couple challenge Northern Health’s ultrasound policy

It’s time to celebrate dad. Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18. (Pixabay)
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Elliott Knight and MP Taylor Bachrach at Kitimat’s Pride Prom on June 3. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Pride Month celebrated in Kitimat with second-ever Pride Prom