Search and rescue members from Mission, Chilliwack, Ridge Meadows and Central Fraser Valley lifted a 20-year-old man out of a ravine after he fell from 50 feet while hiking near Cascade Falls. /Mission Search and Rescue Photo

‘Very lucky’ hiker rescued after 50-foot slip at B.C. falls

Loose dirt gave way on 20-year-old while walking trail; search and rescue used rope to lift him

A 20-year-old man was rescued near Cascade Falls on Saturday (July 15) after falling roughly 50 feet.

Mission Search and Rescue (MSAR) collaborated with Ridge Meadows, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley search and rescue members to lift the man out of a ravine.

The 20-year-old’s friend witnessed him fall and called 911. He was walking up a trail between the suspension bridge and the main falls when some loose dirt on the side gave way, causing him to fall.

“He wasn’t doing some crazy reckless cliff jumping like a lot of people we’ve rescued there,” MSAR’s Trevor Regehr said. “He appeared to be being pretty careful — he just wasn’t watching where he stepped.”

Regehr says the man landed on some rocks and still had a significant drop below him. MSAR gained access and administered first aid.

Search and rescue members raised him back to the top using a rope system before he was transferred to BC Ambulance Service.

According to Regehr, the man was “banged up pretty badly” with a head injury but he was stable.

“He’s very lucky,” Regehr said. “It was a huge fall and he’s gonna be fine… so extremely lucky.”

He says rope rescues occur a few times per year for MSAR.

“The loose rock [and] the rock fall on that cliff made it somewhat technical,” he said.

Eleven members from MSAR attended the call — along with rope technicians from other branches — because it was a busy weekend with some members gone.

