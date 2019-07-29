Military personnel and RCMP are searching throughout northern Manitoba for two B.C. murder suspects. (Manitoba RCMP)

‘Very much on edge:’ Manitoba Indigenous chief talks about search for B.C. murder suspects

Twp people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the York Landing dump

A chief in northeastern Manitoba says his community will remain on edge until two suspects wanted for killings in B.C. are caught.

RCMP are searching in the community of York Landing after two people matching the description of Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were spotted near the dump on Sunday.

York Factory Chief Leroy Constant says there are some 30 officers in the remote community of 500, along with a dog team, emergency response teams, helicopters and armed men on all-terrain vehicles.

Constant says until the two suspects are captured or the community is deemed safe, a sense of fear will remain.

The last confirmed sighting of the two suspects was a week ago in Gillam, another remote community to the northeast of York Landing.

Constant says he would be surprised if the pair made it to his community on foot because the northern terrain is treacherous.

“You would have to go many miles to reach anything,” he said.

“One of the challenges is it’s heavily wooded and we are primarily surrounded by water … there’s only limited areas they can access.”

Schmegelsky and McLeod are charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of British Columbia professor Leonard Dyck. They are also suspects in the fatal shooting of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese.

“The manhunt is on here,” Constant said.

“The community is still on lockdown … Very much on edge and still uneasy. Until these suspects are caught or our area deemed safe, that fear will still remain.”

VIDEO: RCMP still trying to confirm if men seen in York Landing are B.C. fugitives

The Canadian Press

