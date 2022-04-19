Via Rail is back on track to Prince Rupert

The train will run passengers from Jasper to Prince Rupert three times a week

Via Rail will be back on track starting June 10, with three weekly round trip journey’s across northern B.C. to Prince Rupert from Jasper, Alberta, announced the train company on April 14.

The Jasper to Prince Rupert route will be one of the legs incrementally reinstated across the country after the Via Rail began to close down routes in March 2020 when the global pandemic affected travel. Most national routes are expected to resume by the end of June, Via Rail stated.

“This is a celebratory and crucial milestone in our service resumption plan after an incredibly challenging two years,” said Cynthia Garneau, president and chief executive officer.

The flagship, Toronto-Vancouver Canadian route of two weekly round trips announced last week will increase to see three weekly round trips for the Montreal-Halifax Ocean, tentatively beginning June 3. Also returning to three weekly round trips will be services between; Sudbury and White River, Ontario, as of July 14; Montreal and Senneterre, Quebec, as of June 29; and Montreal and Jonquière, Que., as of June 29.

Additional frequencies are also slated for the Quebec City-Windsor, ON., corridor beginning June 9. VIA Rail stated all dates are “subject to change slightly as VIA Rail is currently finalizing details, including access to the infrastructure.”

The transportation company stated its objective has always been the safe resumption of services when conditions allow it, and they are pleased they can now provide passengers more options this summer with service resumption from coast to coast.

“Throughout the pandemic, our decision to add frequencies has been based on various factors, including demand, and continuing to employ a balanced approach in order to fulfill VIA Rail’s important public service mandate and manage financial impacts.”

If necessary, the corporation will revise its service offering in line with the latest developments.

“We look forward to welcoming more of our customers back on board our trains and doing our part to encourage Canadians and tourists to get out and explore this beautiful country for the summer travel season,” Garneau said.

K-J Millar | Editor and Multi-Media Journalist