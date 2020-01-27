Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

VicPD has confirmed conservation officers have tranquillized the James Bay wolf, spotted on Saturday and Sunday.(VicPD/Twitter)

Victoria Police Department has confirmed that conservation officers have tranquillized a wolf previously seen in James Bay Saturday and once again on Sunday afternoon.

One #JamesBayWolf2020 in custody. Thank you for your help & patience. The @_BCCOS will have it checked by a bet to be cleared medically. The wolf was not harmed in its “arrest”. #yyj pic.twitter.com/hSsfWxUO5C — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 27, 2020

Police and B.C. Conservation Service (BCCOS) officers responded to the neighbourhood after receiving multiple reports of the animal just after 3 p.m Saturday.

BCCOS said in an update shared on various social media accounts that the wolf spotted roaming around James Bay may have made its way from Discovery Island.

The #BCCOS believes the wolf may have made its way from Discovery Island. So far, the wolf has shown no aggression, and CO’s are hopeful it will swim back tonight. #JamesBayWolf2020 — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) January 26, 2020

“So far, the wolf has shown no aggression,” it read, adding that officers were hopeful that the animal would return to Discovery Island Saturday.

Conservation officers are urging the public to give the animal lots of space if they spot it. “Please don’t approach or follow, keep children away and dogs on a leash,” it reads.

Conservation officers are monitoring the situation and liaising with Victoria Police Department. Residents are urged to report sightings to 1-877-952-7277.

Multiple people spotted the animal yesterday Sunday and Saturday.

ALERT | A confirmed wolf sighting has been made in James Bay. Patrol officers & BC Conservation officers are responding. Follow this link for info on what to do if you spot it: https://t.co/WrKiZsoGxc #yyj pic.twitter.com/lqZzjD1dMb — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 25, 2020

If the wolf seen in James Bay indeed visited from Discovery Island, something BCCOS could not confirm, his name would be Takaya, said to be a senior wolf. Coastal wolves survive off of crab and other marine life along the foreshore. It is unclear how and when the animal arrived on the island.

