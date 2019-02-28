Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

NDP Member of Parliament for Victoria Murray Rankin announced Thursday that he will not run for a seat in the 2019 federal election.

After seven years of service in parliament, Rankin – who was recently short-listed by his peers as Hardest Working Parliamentarian of the Year – said it is time for a new voice to represent Victoria in Ottawa.

“This was a very difficult decision to make. The honour of representing Victoria in the House of Commons has been the most exciting and rewarding experience of my life,” said Rankin.

During his time in parliament, Rankin advocated for a fairer tax system, worked to secure compensation for victims of thalidomide poisoning, and helped to ensure that Canadians serving jury duty can access the support services they need. He also advised the government on the legalization of medical assistance in dying and sat on Parliament’s new intelligence and national security oversight committee since 2017.

He is an expert in environmental and public law and champions for environmental protection.

”It has been a privilege being part of the progressive opposition team that fought against the Enbridge pipeline,” Rankin said in Thursday’s announcement. “I will continue working with my NDP colleagues to defend our beautiful coast against the Trans Mountain Expansion project.”

Earlier in February, it was announced by the B.C. government that Rankin was appointed as B.C.’s representative to help guide and design a process of reconciliation between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the Province of British Columbia.

On top of being an MP, Rankin is a lawyer and mediator and has an understanding of the Supreme Court’s historic Delgamuukw Gisday’ Wa decision, which will aid the province and the Office of the Wet’suwet’en in their commitment to engage in meaningful nation-to-nation discussions to affirm Wet’suwet’en title, rights, laws and traditional governance throughout the Wet’suwet’en Yintah, or territory.