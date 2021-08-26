Victoria restaurateur in induced coma battling COVID-19 in Vancouver hospital

Chad Rennie remains in the ICU in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life. (GoFundMe campaign photo)

A Victoria restaurateur is in a Vancouver hospital, in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life in a battle with COVID-19.

An online fundraising campaign for Chad Rennie, of Rain Dogs Wine Bar, reached nearly $12,000 in the first four hours of posting Aug. 26

According to the GoFundMe page, Rennie tested positive for the coronavirus Aug. 6, and initially didn’t have significant symptoms. Within a week he was admitted to hospital and on Aug. 15 was put on a ventilator. Despite efforts by hospital staff at Victoria General Hospital, he continued to decline and four days later was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital. On Sunday (Aug. 22) the decision was made to put him on a bypass machine to give his lungs a chance to rest and heal.

READ ALSO: 698 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. Wednesday, masks are back

Rennie remains in the ICU in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life.

He spent the last 18 months leading a large-scale construction project in northern B.C., while simultaneously making his dream come true with the opening of his restaurant, Rain Dogs near Chinatown in Victoria.

“Chad is an incredibly private, and independent (possibly stubborn) person who would never ask for help but he is also someone who is quick to help his friends and family every chance he gets,” the page states. “Any funds raised will go directly to helping ease the financial burden of him not being able to work for the foreseeable future. His wife, Angela, is currently not working so she can devote all her time and energy to Chad’s well-being and focus on his recovery. Angela will need to travel to Vancouver until he is well enough to return to his beloved island.”

Find the GoFundMe here.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus