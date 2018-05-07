Consent Captain Tanille Geib combats harassment and sexualized violence in Victoria’s nightlife scene. (Submitted photo)

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

  • May. 7, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Consent Captain Tanille Geib combats harassment and sexualized violence in Victoria’s nightlife scene.

Hired by the Victoria Event Centre, consent specialist Geib’s job is to integrate consent, safety, and inclusion for patrons of their downtown Victoria theatre venue and nightclub.

“This is what confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene can look like,” says Geib. “We want to identify issues before they happen, train our staff to take these issues seriously, and be able to let every patron know: ‘Consent matters; harassment and assault are not welcome here’.”

The Consent Captain has worked as a sex health educator and intimacy coach throughout North America.

“The VEC is proud to proactively deal with misconduct on our dance floor and other events that we host, and the #MeToo movement helped us to get serious about this,” says Chris Fretwell, VEC booking coordinator. “We recognize that there are a lot of situations where a traditional bouncer may not be equipped to prevent assault or harassment. We’re excited to bring in this new program to supplement our existing security personnel, and to create a space where everyone in our building can feel safer.”

VEC now boasts posters and information educating on cultivating enthusiastic consent and the house policies alongside #ConsentMatters signage throughout the venue and buttons for patrons and staff. A designated consent staff person counsels patrons being harassed or feeling uncomfortable, uses constructive dialogue to understand the issues, and works to identify problematic behaviour that may lead to sexual assault.

In addition to support during evening events, Geib offers workshops about consent to event promoters, restaurant industry staff, and VEC volunteers. The Consent Captain also works with Karmik Victoria and AIDS Vancouver Island Screw Crew for more support on Harm Reduction and Safer Sex Supplies at busier events.

“Everyone, regardless of age, dress, sexual orientation or gender identity, deserves safety and respect,” Geib says. “Hanging out, drinking, and dancing, should be based on consent, care, pleasure, and setting boundaries.”

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood
Next story
Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

Just Posted

In Pictures: Dempsey Collinson Trail begins to take shape

Mark Walsh is a trailblazer, but if he has a machete it… Continue reading

Masset Magic: A foodtruck début and Harbour Day revival

By Jana McLeod I’m showing incredible restraint today. It’s gorgeous out and… Continue reading

On the Wing: Everyone on their way to somewhere else

By Margo Hearne Migration is in full swing. The phenomenon observed this… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — May 4, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

School board votes to close Tahayghen Elementary

Masset looks set to become a one-school town again. Unless there is… Continue reading

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Surrey. A murder charge has been laid

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Most Read