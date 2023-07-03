VIDEO: 2 rescues in 2 days in windy waters off south Vancouver Island

3 people rescued from near Lopez Island, Wash. late on July 1

A US Coast Guard aircrew from Port Angeles rescues three people July 1 after their 38-foot vessel became disabled near the south end of Lopez Island, Wash. (USGC Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

The US Coast Guard is garnering praise online after a second rescue in as many days in the waters south of Vancouver Island.

A crew from Port Angeles rescued three people on July 1 around 10 p.m. after their 38-foot vessel became disabled near the south end of Lopez Island, Wash.

Weather conditions pushed the boat onto the rocky shore, according to the USGS Pacific Northwest Twitter account. Bellingham also responded.

A pilot landed a helicopter near the scene and then took the individuals, including a teen, to Friday Harbor.

No medical concerns were noted and the vessel is slated to be salvaged by a commercial company.

Four people and a dog were rescued from a sinking yacht off southern Vancouver Island late on June 30.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre received a mayday call around 6 p.m. from a yacht taking on water about 17 kilometres southeast of Victoria Harbour.

Three people and the dog were spotted in a dinghy by the U.S. helicopter and hoisted to safety around 8 p.m. before being dropped off at the Victoria Coast Guard base where they were transported by BC Ambulance to hospital.

The fourth person was located and rescued by the Canadian helicopter around an hour later.

Weather was deemed a factor in that rescue, with choppy seas and wind gusts reaching 70 km/h.

