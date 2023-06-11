VIDEO: 200 people displaced after large fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Cash donations are the preferred method of giving back, according to Canadian Red Cross

A fire in the early morning hours of June 10 has evacuated hundreds of Maple Ridge residents. A lot of people in the community have come forward offering to help. (Linsay Buss/Special to The News)

More than 200 residents are now displaced due to a massive fire that tore through two condo complexes in downtown Maple Ridge.

The fire, which started around midnight Friday, and continued into the early hours of Saturday, June 10, engulfed the new development in the 22500-block of Brown Avenue and the residential building behind it located at 22562 121st Ave.

“We got called last night at midnight to a report of an apartment structure fire,” said Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue chief Michael Van Dop.

“On our arrival, the crews came across a fully engulfed apartment building. The building was a four-storey wood frame building that was completely burned up.”

However, the condo complex known as Edge on Edge 3 wasn’t the only casualty of the fire.

“The building to the east is completely consumed and the one to the west is heavily fire damaged and unliveable,” said the Maple Ridge chief.

Battling the blaze took about 50 firefighters and 12 apparatuses explained Van Dop, including resources from both Mission and Pitt Meadows.

Now, many are left without a home.

People looking to lend a helping hand to the affected locals can do so in a variety of ways.

Sarina MacDonell, Canadian Red Cross regional manager, explained that her team is helping several families impacted by the fire at the Greg Moore Youth Centre.

However, MacDonell made it clear that they are not currently seeking donations as they don’t have the capacity to receive them.

Instead, she asked that cash donations be made, which will go toward the displaced residents.

Several local organizations have also started looking at how they can help impacted individuals, including the Friends in Need Food Bank, which has estimated that there are as many as 30 people that could use meal kits from the food bank.

More methods of giving back to people affected by the fire will be listed as they become available.