The Holloway children complete an epic four straight bottle flips. (Video capture)

VIDEO: Abbotsford siblings enter Dude Perfect contest after successful bottle flipping

Holloway children hoping to earn enough votes for trip to L.A. to meet YouTube stars

A quartet of Abbotsford siblings are hoping to impress fans of the Dude Perfect group and earn a trip to Los Angeles.

The Holloway children – Hosanna (nine), Kate (eight), Chloe (eight) and Hudson (five) – are huge fans of the YouTube channel Dude Perfect who are known for their trick shots and other programming.

The foursome have been working on their bottle flipping and recently successfully filmed four in a row followed up by a big splash into their pool. The video has now been entered into a competition hosted by Dude Perfect with the winners receiving tickets to their Pandemonium show in L.A. next month.

Winners also get to meet the stars of the show in person. The video has been uploaded to a contest website and fans can vote on their favourite. The video with the most votes wins the contest and the trip.

Dude Perfect formed in 2009 by a group of former college roommates in Texas. Their YouTube channel has accumulated over 16 billion views and they have 59.4 million subscribers.

Voting ends on June 30 at 10:59 Abbotsford time.

To vote for the Holloway children, click this link.https://social.gigg.com/core/public/competition/646d1de9b97d85130b7b64ee/pages/shares/facebookoINgDIegNHevHZqCnehndthyAPs2

