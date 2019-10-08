Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. (The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says that he may leave the show because of his cancer treatment.

In a recent interview the Sudbury, Ont.-native confessed that chemotherapy has significantly “diminished” his ability to host the popular quiz show.

Trebek says he plans to continue hosting “Jeopardy!” for now, but also admitted he would stop if his skills “diminish” too much.

The 79-year-old host announced in March that he’d been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer, but had continued to film episodes.

In mid-September, he told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that after a short period of optimism, he’d been ordered back on chemotherapy.

In the interview, Trebek went on to say he is not afraid of dying, and that he’s lived a good and full life.

From April 17, 2019: Alex Trebek posts new video on his cancer therapy: ‘I’m feeling good’

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate
Next story
Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Just Posted

Haida students turn plastics to power

Dan Schulbeck, a teacher at Haida Gwaii’s Masset Island high school, spearheads the project.

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

Independent Merv Ritchie wants to give Skeena-Bulkley Valley residents their voice back

Traditional party politics ruining democratic system, Ritchie says

Port Clements wired on wireless connectivity

The investment was part of Telus’ commitment to invest in rural connectivity

Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

Most Read