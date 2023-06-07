Bigg’s Killer Whales, more commonly seen off B.C. shores, are recorded in a hunting and feeding frenzy in the waters off California. (evanb_ocean for the California Killer Whale Project/Instagram)

Bigg’s Killer Whales, more commonly seen off B.C. shores, are recorded in a hunting and feeding frenzy in the waters off California. (evanb_ocean for the California Killer Whale Project/Instagram)

VIDEO: B.C. Bigg’s whales spotted in hunting frenzy in California waters

Bigg’s whales recorded and shared online by the California Killer Whale Project

Bigg’s killer whales, usually seen off British Columbia, were documented off the shores of California in an “exotic” June 5 sighting.

The mammal-eating orca were recorded in a hunting and feeding frenzy and shared online by the California Killer Whale Project. The non-profit was established in 2019 but works with a 66-year database of sighting data and a mandate to continue the long-term study of the ecology, natural history, and conservation of California’s killer whales.

READ ALSO: Deer evades being eaten by orca off San Juan Islands

Using photos taken from multiple vessels, CKWP staff identified them as 30-year-old matriarch T065B, son T065B1, 12, four-year-old juvenile T065B2 and calf T065B3 at less than a year.

“We only rarely see killer whales from BC in Monterey Bay! They were feeding on a California sea lion when first seen, and were celebrating with some spyhops – especially the calf T065B3,” CKWP explained in a social media post.

Within a half hour the family killed and feasted on another sea lion in a prolonged attack that included high leaps. A third hunt not long after finished quickly.

“They celebrated again, with some breaches, spyhops, and tail slaps; the calf was especially active.”

Killer Whales

Previous story
Campfire ban goes into effect in the Coastal Fire Centre
Next story
Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike a ‘mistake,’ says B.C. economist

Just Posted

The Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise funds for Special Olympic Athletes was held in Prince Rupert on June 4. The group of athletes and supporters raised more than $1,200 to help local athletes attend tournaments in the North. Donations are still being accepted. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Law Enforcement Torch Run lights up fundraising for Special Olympic athletes in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital Administrator Julia Pemberton unveils a first of its kind harm reduction vending machine for Northern Health Authority on June 6. The machine will make available safe, clean supplies and personal items 24/7 for those who use drugs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Northern Health harm reduction vending machine unveiled in Prince Rupert

"Loon Dives Deep" by Terrace-born artist Tracie Stewart, part of the "Under the Surface" mixed-media exhibit at the Terrace Art Gallery, on display from June 2 to July 15. (Courtesy of Tracie Stewart)
Terrace Art Gallery unveils new exhibit by local artist Tracie Stewart

Aidan Carter, part of the Caledonia Running Club team, charges up the hills in Stage 9 at the Skeena River Relay in 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena River Relay returns to Terrace, bringing endurance runners through scenic B.C.