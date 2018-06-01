VIDEO: B.C.’s minimum wage rises to $12.65

What do you think: Too much? Too little? We ask B.C. businesses, residents what they think

Minimum wage in B.C. saw a big boost on Friday, jumping more than a dollar to $12.65 an hour.

The $1.30 wage hike, announced by the BC NDP in January, is the first jump in a multi-step approach as British Columbia moves towards the $15-per-hour wage, recommended by BC’s Fair Wages Commission.

Minimum wage is set to increase to $13.85 per hour (+$1.20) in 2019, $14.60 per hour (+$0.75) in 2020, and $15.20 per hour (+$0.60) in 2021.

On Friday, liquor servers also saw an increase, and will now receive an hourly minimum wage of $11.40.

Our lowest-paid workers deserve a fair shake and a fair wage. Regular wage increases are one way we're making life more affordable for British Columbians. That's why I'm excited to announce we're increasing the minimum wage to $15-an-hour by June 2021. #bcpoli https://t.co/Z5KLDO9J78 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) February 8, 2018

Businesses have voiced concern for how the wage will impact their bottom line – specifically mom and pop stores, as well as restaurants – while others argue the wage hike will help employees make an adequate income for increasing rent and inflation.

Here’s what British Columbians had to say about the wage boost:

