VIDEO: Car flies across median, flips over edge of B.C. overpass

Dash cam footage shows vehicle speeding across Brunette Avenue overpass in Coquitlam

One person was taken to hospital this week after a vehicle went over the side of a Lower Mainland overpass.

Black Press Media has obtained dash cam footage of the incident on the Brunette Avenue overpass in Coquitlam at 1:11 p.m. on Monday.

A black vehicle is seen speeding up the eastbound onramp from Highway 1. Within seconds, it zoom over the median, flies across the other lanes, and topples over the overpass’s concrete barrier, down an embankment.

Pedestrians are seen running to the vehicle before the footage ends.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Authorities said paramedics arrived within five minutes and took one person to hospital in serious condition. Other emergency crews were called to assist.

The spokesperson did not confirm the age or gender of the victim, nor whether they were the driver or a passenger

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We’re ruined by this’: B.C. tenants forced to leave closing trailer park
Next story
Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale

Just Posted

December windstorms led to record ferry cancellations

Baileys for breakfast? It may not be what the doctor ordered, but… Continue reading

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

On the Wing: Christmas Bird Count #4 — Skidegate Inlet

By Margo Hearne The marine forecast read “winds northwest 15 to 25… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii mountain biking gets in gear

The frost was gone, but the iced puddles on Mac Blo Road… Continue reading

Letters: A thank-you and update from Hooterville

First and foremost, I wish to express my gratitude to the many… Continue reading

VIDEO: Car flies across median, flips over edge of B.C. overpass

Dash cam footage shows vehicle speeding across Brunette Avenue overpass in Coquitlam

UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale

Ten people died in April 2018 when Alek Minassian allegedly drove a rental van down the busy stretch in Toronto

Canadian stock exchanges to conduct lottery for ‘POT’ ticker amid high demand

The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Investigating change to B.C.’s licence and quota system

MP Ken Hardie hears from fish harvesters how corporations are favoured under current regime

Letters on way to all homeowners in B.C. speculation tax communities

Property owners have to register to avoid vacant-home tax

Most Read