Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)

VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

One of the stars of the Netflix series “Riverdale” recently gave fans a tour of the luxurious Vancouver condo he’s been staying in all this time.

Cole Sprouse, who first emerged on screen in the sitcom “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody,” has fittingly been living out of a chairman’s suite at the Fairmont Pacific Rim during filming.

“I still have a sweet fondness for the ‘Suite Life,’ Sprouse said to the Vogue interviewer, who asked him a series of 27 questions on-camera.

Priced at $15,000 a night, the 2,200-square-foot, two-storey space comes with two living rooms, one which has views of the downtown harbour, convention centre and Canada Place.

The suite also boasts a Swarovski crystal chandelier, hand-carved marble tub and rooftop terrace.

When asked how he prefers life in Vancouver, Sprouse said, “When the sun is out, it is the most beautiful city on Earth, truly.”

The 28-year-old also made mention of seagulls that populate the city.

Sprouse plays Jughead Jones in “Riverdale,” which brought-to-life Archie Comics with a darker, more grim storyline.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12
Next story
6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

Just Posted

Claremont’s Troy Patterson started an online petition last month calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. The petition now has over 23,000 signatures. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s petition to stop Coastal GasLink pipeline garners over 23,000 signatures

Greater Victoria student worried about potential impact on Great Bear Rainforest, marine life

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Quesnel Search and Rescue say missing boy found

Search efforts to find Luke, age 12, were concentrated in the Hixon area

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

(Media)
6 people taken to hospital after stabbing at North Vancouver library

The suspect, who appears to have acted alone, is now in police custody

Actor Cole Sprouse showed off his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series, the episode was released this month on YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The earliest known drawing of Woodside Farm in the 1850s. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
Woodside sold: Sooke couple buys Western Canada’s oldest working farm

South Island’s Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes

TOP LEFT: Photo released by CSC of Roderick Muchikekwanape. Photo released by Bellingham Police of Muchikekwanape at a Chevon gas station in Washington on Oct. 30.
U.S. Marshals nab Canadian murderer in California, months after escape from B.C. prison

Roderick Muchikekwanape walked out of Mission Institution’s minimum security facility on Oct. 29

Most Read