VIDEO: Dance party erupts at Vancouver’s Kitsilano Beach to the dismay of onlookers

A Vancouver resident is speaking out after a spontaneous dance party erupted between social groups at Kitsilano Beach Friday night.
What started as a meeting between close contacts outside, keeping to public health guidelines to minimize COVID-19 spread, ended in more than 25 people dancing together upon the beach.
That’s according to Beryl Pye who recorded the “dumfounding sight” shortly before 8 p.m. on April 16.
“Everyone was shocked. People were like: ‘Is that a party?’ I said, ‘I think that’s a party’,” she relayed to Black Press Media.
It started with a man who blasted rave music out of a boombox as he walked across the shoreline. As he did, Pye said people followed him.
“All of a sudden everybody was up dancing,” she said. “The beach was packed.”
Pye found this particularly concerning due to a recent uptick in B.C. hospitalizations in those who have been infected with COVID-19.
“It was a complete disregard for current COVID-19 public health orders,” she said.
That same day, the province recorded more than 1,000 new cases, six additional deaths and a record-breaking amount of hospitalizations.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said transmission is reduced in outdoor settings but gatherings of any kind pose a health risk.
“Even if we are outside, we need to stay small and continue to use our layers of protection. This means keeping a safe distance and wearing masks,” she said.
Black Press Media has reached out to Vancouver Police Department for comment on the matter.
