A video uploaded to social media shows a pickup truck driving on the shoulder of Hwy. 1 through Langley, illegally passing vehicles on the right. Courtesy James Milne

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Speeding pickup truck shown illegally passing on highway shoulder

A pickup truck was captured on video speeding along the shoulder of Highway 1 through Langley by a car dashcam that recorded a near-miss as the truck flew past westbound vehicles and narrowly avoid a collision when it swerved back into traffic.

The video was posted to social media online this month by James Milne, a North Vancouver man who said he was heading out to Abbotsford with friends to do some mountain biking and was heading west in the HOV lane.

The near-miss happens shortly after the HOV lane merge ended and three lanes of traffic become two.

“It happened so fast,” Milne said.

“We were just cruising along and this guy came flying along.”

The video shows the truck passing on the right at a high rate of speed, then cutting off other vehicles to avoid a collision with a concrete abutment.

“He swerved pretty hard,” Milne said.

Milne was unable to record the licence plate number, so he didn’t report the incident to police.

He said a friend of his convinced him to post the video online in a bid to discourage other drivers from doing the same.

The video has generated thousands of views on various social media sites, including more than 12,000 on Youtube.

Milne said he bought a dashcam after encountering several incidents of bad driving, including one where someone backed into his car and another when he saw two cars drag-racing down Clark Street in Vancouver.

“I’ve seen lots of crazy stuff,” Milne said.

He’s hoping posting the video will let other bad drivers know they run the risk of being observed and that will reduce the number of accidents on the highway.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve sat in traffic because of some moron (getting into an accident),” Milne said.

The original video can be viewed here (note: explicit language).

Earlier this month, another camera-mounted video resulted in a $500 dollar fine against an agressive driver tailgating a driving school’s vehicle on the stretch of highway between Pemberton and Whistler.

READ MORE: B.C. woman ticketed after complaining to RCMP about student driver

Previous story
Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Just Posted

Young players skill up at Canada Rugby Sevens

Haida Gwaii students travel to Vancouver to watch the international rugby sevens tournament

Study finds no environmental harm from Fukushima

Another study has shown the B.C. coast has not suffered any adverse… Continue reading

Logging protest at Collison Point

Husby crews lock up gear after group led by Old Massett Haida calls for end of logging at Collison

Tlellagraph: Looking forward to healthy fibre-optics and connectivitea

“Tlell for One! And All for Tlell!” Or maybe not… looks like… Continue reading

The Happy Clam — March 16, 2018

By Marcus Alexander… Continue reading

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Speeding pickup truck shown illegally passing on highway shoulder

Well-known former B.C. radio personality and politician Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman,’ who always saw the big picture

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Premier addresses B.C. Teachers Federation AGM ahead of contract negotiations starting next year

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Not even Ellen DeGeneres can get Virtue, Moir to say they’re more than friends

Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

Most Read