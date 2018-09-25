VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Transit Police are investigating the incident, shared online by fellow passengers on Vancouver bus

Transit Police say officers are investigating a highly-charged confrontation that happened on a Vancouver bus Sunday night, believed to have been started over an empty seat.

Clint Hampton, spokesperson for Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on a bus heading from Horseshoe Bay to downtown Vancouver.

The argument was initiated after a woman refused to remove her belongings to free up the seat beside her for someone else at the request of other passengers, Hampton said.

That’s when others on the bus started recording the confrontation.

“That’s really what got the argument going,” Hampton said. “She then made several racially charged comments, a death threat.”

Hampton said it’s not uncommon for passengers to argue over seats and making space on crowded buses, but rarely to this extent.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking somebody to make room for someone else to sit down,” he said. “It’s appropriate. If they refuse, the appropriate course of action is to notify the bus operator.”

Transit Police investigators have since spoken with the woman involved, as well as witnesses. Hampton said the next course of action is to review all the footage from inside the bus. Investigators are also speaking with the bus driver.

Hampton said if anyone ever finds themselves in a heated situation, to speak with the bus operator.

Passengers can also text the transit police at 87-77-77 or call 604-515-8300.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gwaii Trust faces deadlock over representation change
Next story
Saganash drops F-bomb in Commons over federal approach to Trans Mountain

Just Posted

Gwaii Trust faces deadlock over representation change

Newly elected director blocked as Masset and Port Clements councils try to force re-structuring

Heritage BC to hold talks in Old Massett, Skidegate

History perceptions have changed since last consultation process in 2008

B.C. premier, ministers hear calls for more Kwuna sailings

Premier John Horgan heard it, and so did B.C. Finance Minister Carole… Continue reading

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

Photographer finds rare sights at Takakia Lake

It took three summers, but Gregory Gould finally saw vistas and meteors by the protected alpine lake

Canning sockeye by hand in North Coast B.C.

Arnie Nagy teaches the Northern View how to can salmon in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: Hundreds line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson wants one-on-one, no Green

Most Read