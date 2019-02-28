VIDEO: Explosions, fire rock B.C. homeless camp

Witnesses heard three to four explosions at the Anita Place tent city in Maple Ridge.

Crews are cleaning up after explosions and yet another fire erupted at a homeless camp in the Lower Mainland community of Maple Ridge, only days after authorities removed heat and electrical sources as they enforced a court order.

Residents in the area of the Anita Place Tent City reported hearing “multiple explosions” around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jaime Chalmers, who lives a block away, heard the explosions. “It sounded like someone drove a car through my front room. The whole house shook.”

She she said ran down to the homeless camp. Flames shot higher than nearby tents and a tall tree was ignited.

“There was a huge plumage of black smoke from tent city,” she added. “It was like a volcano erupting.”

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, nor what caused the fire and explosions. The fire department has not yet commented.

It was the seventh fire at the homeless camp since its inception in May 2017.

On Sunday, six people were arrested for violating the City of Maple Ridge’s court order at the camp to address safety issues by removing heat sources and propane tanks that had been tampered with.

Before the explosions, Ivan Drury, with Alliance Against Displacement, had told Black Press Media residents were starting to bring back heaters and fuel into the camp.

“Guess what happens when there’s no police?” said Drury, who was also arrested on the weekend and released. “You’re going to take them away, people bring them back. So what’s the point of this? It’s just an exercise in force.”

 

Emergency crews responded to a call about a fire at the camp on Wednesday.

(Contributed) There were two more fires at tent city on Wednesday.

Previous story
Legalities obstruct abuse-investigation body for amateur athletes
Next story
Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Just Posted

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Local scallops featured in Fukasaku chef’s chowdown chowder

The Ocean Wise competition chowder will be featured at Fukasaku next week

Second Gaaysiigang oceans forum set to make waves this week

Keynotes will feature Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne, Maori tourism leader Hone Mihaka

Suspect sought in armed robbery of Howler’s Beer and Wine Store

Queen Charlotte RCMP are investigating a robbery Sunday night at the Howlers… Continue reading

CHP chooses Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate

Christian Heritage Party chose federal leader Rod Taylor as its 2019 federal election candidate.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Utility to gradually reduce and increase necessary rates over next five years

Most Read