A fire in Big White Friday night. (Facebook)

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

There were no injuries in a late night blaze that tore through a Big White chalet early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire started around 2 a.m. at a home on Porcupine Drive on the resort.

Several posts on social media show the fire ripping through the property, nicknamed the “A-Frame” or “The Pharmacy.”

Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said the property was built in the 70s and it was under renovations so no one was living in it.

“Big White fire crew were there and put it out,” Ballingall said.

“It certainly lit up the night sky, but no other residents were affected by the fire”

Ballingall said the Big White fire crews were quick to protect the surrounding residences.

The A-Frame picked up various eulogies on social media as the residence was both loved and avoided for its popularity.

“Say bye to the famous pharmacy,” said one Big White local.

“So many memories up in smoke,” said another.

(Video: Jay Dowhaniuk)

tag

Previous story
Scheer’s resignation tips party into internal war over school tuition payments
Next story
Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

Just Posted

Haida film Now Is The Time selected for Sundance

Recognition continues for tale of Old Massett totem pole raising

Future of Sandspit Inn hangs in the balance, Transport Canada not renewing lease

Transport Canada and Sandspit Community Society set to discuss options

UPDATED: Ferry cancellations and significant wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind says Environment Canada, BC Ferries cancels sailings

Adverse weather conditions lead to pair of ferry cancellations

Northern Expedition sailings from Prince Rupert and Skidegate affected

This week in photos | The spirit of giving comes to Haida Gwaii

Masset Lions Telethon, Queen Charlotte’s annual craft fair, Fields store coming along in Skidegate

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

Prince George RCMP use bait packages to catch porch pirates over the holidays

First-in-Canada program with Amazon looks to combat parcel theft

Nanaimo mechanical engineer creates thief tracking program

Nanaimo Thief Tracking lets users plot and share information about thefts online

Canada Post carrier seriously injured after dog attack in Greater Victoria

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

Mayor wants B.C. to institutionalize severely mental ill people who are homeless

Those suffering from mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia, need specialized care, mayor says

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Scheer’s resignation tips party into internal war over school tuition payments

The Conservatives have a Toronto convention already scheduled for April

Aid a priority for idled Vancouver Island loggers, John Horgan says

Steelworkers, Western Forest Products returning to mediation

Most Read