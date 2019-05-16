VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

A man walked away with minor injuries after he jumped off his boat when his SUV and trailer it was attached to rolled backwards down the boat launch and into the water.

Port Moody police were called to Rocky Point Park on Wednesday (May 15) around 6 p.m. and found a white electric SUV fully submerged in the water with a trailer and boat attached to it.

READ MORE: Yacht owners say they’re unfairly blamed for White Rock pier damage

Police said the man attempted to tow his boat from the water up the boat launch when the boat’s engine prop struck the ground. The man then got out of his vehicle and onto the boat to raise the engine when the vehicle and trailer-boat combination began to roll down the hill. The man then jumped from the boat and fell to the ground and was hit by the vehicle as it passed him.

The vehicle later caught fire after it was towed from the water, which police believe was caused by the SUV’s battery.

It took several hours for crew to put out the fire and the vehicle was taken away around midnight.

The cause of the incident is under investigation and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The boat launch has since reopened and there are no environmental issues reported as a result of the incident.

The man has been released from hospital.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Most Read